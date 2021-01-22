Two Pennington County residents among 11 deaths listed Friday

Two more Pennington County residents were listed among the COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday. Eleven deaths brings the state's total to 1,684. Two deaths in Pennington County brings the county's total to 165.

The deaths included nine women and two men. Six were over 80-years-old, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in her 40s. In addition to the two deaths in Pennington County, there was one from Meade and Fall River counties. One death was also reported in Beadle, Clay, Davison, Gregory, Hughes, Todd and Tripp counties.

There have been 196 deaths reported in January.

The number of active cases stayed stable at 4,090 with 319 new cases reported Friday. There have been 106,716 positive coronavirus tests during the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses continues to drop. There are 177 patients across the state with 37 of those in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, six of the 30 patients are on ventilators although only three are in ICUs.