U.K. variant of COVID-19 detected in Pennington County

The B.1.1.7 variant strain of COVID-19, also known as the U.K. variant, has been detected in Pennington County as well as Brookings, Lyman and Minnehaha counties, the state Department of Health reported Thursday. There are 14 cases of this variant in the state.

Additionally, one case of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant, has been detected in Brookings County, and five cases of the B.1.429 variant, or the California variant, have been detected in Roberts County.

“The appearance of new variants is something we have been tracking and preparing for,” Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said in a news release Thursday. “Continuing mitigation practices, like washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, help slow transmission rates. Getting tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are detected is key.”

COVID-19 vaccines have some reduced effectiveness against the three variants, which have shown to be more aggressive than the initial virus, but the DOH said the vaccines are still safe and offer good protection against serious illness or death.