U.S. Surgeon General visits South Dakota to set up COVID-19 surge testing site

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is in South Dakota for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams toured the Oyate Health Center early Monday morning and met with health care officials and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board "to discuss the work they are doing to slow the spread of COVID-19," Adams tweeted.

Brandon Ecoffey, spokesperson for Oyate Health Center, said Adams visited the health board's central office, toured the center and spoke with the board about its COVID-19 response and "finding ways for our federal partners to support us in these efforts."

"The visit was brief, but he was able to see our facility and hear from our providers on what their experience has been dealing with the pandemic so far," Ecoffey said.

Ecoffey said local media were not made aware of Adams' visit for security reasons.

The top health official in the U.S. announced his arrival in South Dakota late Sunday night with a tweet from Mount Rushmore: