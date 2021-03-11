UK variant of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota

The Department of Health reported two cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 on Thursday, making South Dakota the 48th state to confirm having it.
Formally known as the B.1.1.7 variant, the Centers for Disease Control said the U.K. variant is being closely monitored in the United States and the mutation to the virus strain alters the characteristics of the disease.
Researchers at the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine published evidence last week that a person with the variant can infect 43-90% more people than older versions of the virus.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Thursday the arrival of the U.K. variant was verified by an out-of-state laboratory. Both patients were never hospitalized and have fully recovered, she said.
“This variant is something our department and partners have been closely monitoring,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a statement. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”
According to the CDC, Oklahoma and Vermont are now the only states to not report the U.K. variant of COVID-19.
Active cases climbed again Thursday in South Dakota. The Department of Health reported 201 new infections and one new COVID-19 death. The death brought the state's total to 1,905 as active cases increased to 2,131 — 17 more cases than Wednesday's report.
A Grant County resident between the ages of 70 and 79 was the reported death.
Forty-four of the 201 new cases were in children under 19. Eleven cases were people over 70 as the state continues with vaccination protocols and priorities.
Minnehaha County reported 72 new infections and Lincoln County had 11.
Pennington County reported 10 new infections with 176 active cases. Meade County recorded eight positive tests and there were five new cases in Oglala-Lakota County. Butte County reported two new infections and Custer and Fall River counties each reported one new case. No new positive cases were reported in Lawrence County.
Across the rest of the state, Codington and Lake counties each recorded eight new infections. Four counties — Beadle, Brookings, Davison and Roberts — reported six cases each and there were five each in Charles Mix and Yankton counties.
Turner County reported four positive tests and there were three each in Brown, Hughes, Kingsbury, Potter and Union counties. Aurora, Dewey, Gregory, Hutchison, Spink and Walworth counties each recorded two new infections.
One new case each was found in Clay, Douglas, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lymon, Marshall, McCook and Stanley counties.