UK variant of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota

According to the CDC, Oklahoma and Vermont are now the only states to not report the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases climbed again Thursday in South Dakota. The Department of Health reported 201 new infections and one new COVID-19 death. The death brought the state's total to 1,905 as active cases increased to 2,131 — 17 more cases than Wednesday's report.

A Grant County resident between the ages of 70 and 79 was the reported death.

Forty-four of the 201 new cases were in children under 19. Eleven cases were people over 70 as the state continues with vaccination protocols and priorities.

Minnehaha County reported 72 new infections and Lincoln County had 11.

Pennington County reported 10 new infections with 176 active cases. Meade County recorded eight positive tests and there were five new cases in Oglala-Lakota County. Butte County reported two new infections and Custer and Fall River counties each reported one new case. No new positive cases were reported in Lawrence County.

Across the rest of the state, Codington and Lake counties each recorded eight new infections. Four counties — Beadle, Brookings, Davison and Roberts — reported six cases each and there were five each in Charles Mix and Yankton counties.