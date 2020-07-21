Unemployment assistance surpasses $238 million for South Dakotans during pandemic

More than $238 million in unemployment assistance has been paid out to South Dakotans since March 16, when the first pandemic-related unemployment claims hit the state.
According to the Department of Labor and Regulation, the state alone has paid out $63.9 million in unemployment benefits since March 16. The latest data shows that federal assistance has paid out more than three times that amount.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) that provides an additional $600 of benefits each week has paid out $166.8 million to South Dakotans. The last scheduled payment will be on claims for the week ending July 25, per federal guidelines.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) has given South Dakotans $7 million. The final federal aid group, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), was the smallest at $700,000 paid to South Dakota residents.
States are permitted to provide PUA to those who are self-employed, seeking part-time work or who wouldn't otherwise qualify for regular unemployment compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify for PUA, individuals must not be eligible for regular unemployment benefits and must be unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work because of health or economic consequences of COVID-19.
The PUA program provides up to 39 weeks of benefits which are available retroactively starting with weeks of unemployment from Jan. 27 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Meanwhile, the CARES Act allows states to extend unemployment benefits up to 13 weeks with the PEUC. The program covers individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular unemployment compensation and who are able to work, available to work and actively seeking work.
For the PEUC, the CARES Act gives states flexibility in determining who is "actively seeking work" for those who are unable to search for work due to COVID-19 because of illness, quarantine or travel restrictions.
Those who have exhausted the 13 weeks of benefits under PEUC may be eligible to continue receiving benefits under the PUA program for a period of unemployment up to 39 weeks.
Both PUA and PEUC claims are still being taken by the DLR, according to their website.
Dawn Dovre, head of workforce planning, policy and public affairs for the Department of Labor and Regulation, said the department couldn’t provide data on unemployment benefits specific to Rapid City or Pennington County.
Dovre said the department does not collect “real time data” on where the claims are filed by location or amount paid by location.
Benefit payment delays are common in South Dakota. Dovre said that the investigation of unemployment claims is required by state law and federal regulations.
“It takes time,” Dovre said in an email to the Journal, noting that payment delays can range from simple clerical errors to more complex deductible income and job separation issues. “Typically, the majority of initial claims receive the first payment in 21 days.”
Common reasons for benefit payment delays include the 21-day wait period, deductible income, a voluntary quit, employment status, clerical errors, missing or incomplete information, residency, fraud or appeals.
“Our DLR team is working as quickly as possible to resolve claims issues,” Dovre said.
