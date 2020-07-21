Unemployment assistance surpasses $238 million for South Dakotans during pandemic

The PUA program provides up to 39 weeks of benefits which are available retroactively starting with weeks of unemployment from Jan. 27 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the CARES Act allows states to extend unemployment benefits up to 13 weeks with the PEUC. The program covers individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular unemployment compensation and who are able to work, available to work and actively seeking work.

For the PEUC, the CARES Act gives states flexibility in determining who is "actively seeking work" for those who are unable to search for work due to COVID-19 because of illness, quarantine or travel restrictions.

Those who have exhausted the 13 weeks of benefits under PEUC may be eligible to continue receiving benefits under the PUA program for a period of unemployment up to 39 weeks.

Both PUA and PEUC claims are still being taken by the DLR, according to their website.

Dawn Dovre, head of workforce planning, policy and public affairs for the Department of Labor and Regulation, said the department couldn’t provide data on unemployment benefits specific to Rapid City or Pennington County.