Unemployment rises as South Dakotans set to receive $600 benefit from CARES Act

Unemployment claims rose to 7,916 last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday in her daily briefing with reporters.
Outside of the pandemic, she said the Department of Labor Regulation usually sees anywhere from 150 to 180 weekly claims on average.
“These numbers are historical in our state in the very worst way,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had data that has been quite this bad in the state of South Dakota.”
Noem said South Dakotans should also start to see the additional $600 with unemployment benefits that came from the CARES Act which recently passed in Congress.
People who wish to access that money need to fill out the regular weekly request for payment and they can get the additional $600, Noem said.
In regard to a Chamberlain man who wasn't following self-quarantine orders while COVID-19 positive, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, health secretary, said if there's any concern of noncompliance, her department would take “swift action.”
A public health intervention order or a public health emergency isn't needed yet, she said.
Noem said she wishes for three things during this pandemic: that people take personal responsibility for their health, that the state would get more testing equipment, and that the state would receive the therapeutics Noem said she requested from the federal government.
“If you are scared and worried about your health, you have every opportunity to stay home and protect your health,” she reminded South Dakotans on Thursday afternoon.
Sioux Falls outbreak
Smithfield Foods, a meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls, announced Thursday it would close the plant for three days after 80 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon made the announcement that 80 employees had tested positive there after the first case was reported on March 26.
The recommended self-quarantine duration for COVID-19 is 14 days for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor their symptoms.
Noem said the plant would give paid time off to employees with a COVID-19 diagnosis, or employees self-quarantining to monitor their symptoms after possible exposure.
During the closure, “essential employees” will be tasked with cleaning and sanitizing the plant and installing barriers to help with social distancing.
Smithfield’s cases make up more than one-fourth of the confirmed cases in Minnehaha County.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said her department isn’t concerned that there was any potential exposure to the food products at the meatpacking plant.
App
Noem also announced her office is working on a new app, Care 19, which could help users track where they’ve been in the community if they are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive for the coronavirus.
The app is a collaboration with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and the South Dakota Department of Health.
This will help people remember “all the places you’ve been, the people that you may have been near, and will help us more efficiently investigate your case,” Noem said.
“We spend hours and hours with our team at the Department of Health going back and helping people remember where they’ve been that they could have put other people at risk of exposure to the virus,” Noem said.
The app is voluntary, anonymous and can help users with contact tracing and location logging. Users can delete their data at any time.
“This app will provide that type of history that will be incredibly important for us as a state to slow down the spread of the virus,” Noem said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
