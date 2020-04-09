Unemployment rises as South Dakotans set to receive $600 benefit from CARES Act

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unemployment claims rose to 7,916 last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday in her daily briefing with reporters.

Outside of the pandemic, she said the Department of Labor Regulation usually sees anywhere from 150 to 180 weekly claims on average.

“These numbers are historical in our state in the very worst way,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had data that has been quite this bad in the state of South Dakota.”

Noem said South Dakotans should also start to see the additional $600 with unemployment benefits that came from the CARES Act which recently passed in Congress.

People who wish to access that money need to fill out the regular weekly request for payment and they can get the additional $600, Noem said.

In regard to a Chamberlain man who wasn't following self-quarantine orders while COVID-19 positive, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, health secretary, said if there's any concern of noncompliance, her department would take “swift action.”

A public health intervention order or a public health emergency isn't needed yet, she said.