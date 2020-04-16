Unemployment soars as Noem rejects moratorium on evictions

Noem also said she would still not consider placing a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic.

“We are working with folks that have housing developments and business owners to help them get through difficult situations so they can work with the folks that are in their facilities,” Noem said. “But I will not be taking any action to stop those types of evictions.”

Rally update

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen announced Thursday that they’re still planning for the annual motorcycle rally in August. When asked if the rally is a concern for her, Noem said it’s “OK for them to start planning.”

“They’ll have to be flexible, and we’ll continue to evaluate in the coming days the status of the rally,” she said. “To proactively plan for the rally is fine, knowing that we may have to adjust it or address it in the coming days. Literally every day, things are changing.”

The Sturgis Rally is set for August 7 to 16 and brings hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from across the nation and other countries to western South Dakota.