United Way gives $10K to Western Dakota Tech for COVID-19 relief efforts

The United Way of the Black Hills distributed $12,000 in grant funding to both Western Dakota Tech and the Spearfish United Methodist Church last week for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

Western Dakota Tech received $10,000 of that funding, which will be used to purchase materials to make reusable face masks for local businesses, service providers, students, health care providers and people facing homelessness.

Kits are assembled by WDT employees, their family and friends, and community volunteers. So far, 13,209 sewn masks have been collected and 10,360 of them have been distributed to businesses and individuals.

Spearfish United Methodist Church will use their $2,000 in funding to purchase extra cleaning supplies for classrooms in order to continue to serve the Spearfish community.

