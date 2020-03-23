Update: Avera, Sanford now testing for coronavirus

The largest health-care systems in South Dakota announced Monday they are running tests for COVID-19.

Sanford and Avera Health said they have the capability to test a combined 600 patients a day. The state health lab halted testing last week after running out of test supplies and is only running test for high-priority cases. The announcements came shortly after Gov. Kristi Noem told the state to brace for widespread infections in the coming months.

Sanford Health's tests use an FDA-approved method allowed under Emergency Use Authorization. Its lab can run up to 400 tests a day. Avera was certified with the state's Department of Health and can run 200 tests a day.

The state is currently waiting results for about 700 tests that were sent to out-of-state commercial labs after the state's health lab had to limit its testing.

A press release from Avera states that "the most critical and highly suspicious tests will receive priority," and result times depend on volume of tests.

Avera will enter results directly into a patient's AveraChart electronic medical record. The turnaround time for most test results is "a few days," and inpatient tests that are considered urgent based on a patient's condition will be returned more quickly, according to the release.