Update: Avera, Sanford now testing for coronavirus

The largest health-care systems in South Dakota announced Monday they are running tests for COVID-19.
Sanford and Avera Health said they have the capability to test a combined 600 patients a day. The state health lab halted testing last week after running out of test supplies and is only running test for high-priority cases. The announcements came shortly after Gov. Kristi Noem told the state to brace for widespread infections in the coming months.
Sanford Health's tests use an FDA-approved method allowed under Emergency Use Authorization. Its lab can run up to 400 tests a day. Avera was certified with the state's Department of Health and can run 200 tests a day.
The state is currently waiting results for about 700 tests that were sent to out-of-state commercial labs after the state's health lab had to limit its testing.
A press release from Avera states that "the most critical and highly suspicious tests will receive priority," and result times depend on volume of tests.
Avera will enter results directly into a patient's AveraChart electronic medical record. The turnaround time for most test results is "a few days," and inpatient tests that are considered urgent based on a patient's condition will be returned more quickly, according to the release.
Test results will also be sent to the state so the Department of Health can report those numbers on its website each day.
Patients with positive test results will be contacted by their providers with instructions on how to care for themselves at home, symptom management, and information on when to contact their health care providers if symptoms worsen.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.