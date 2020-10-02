Update: Gov. Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday before attending event with the president

Gov. Kristi Noem tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of a private fundraising event for the Trump campaign that she attended on Wednesday evening in Minnesota, according to her office. President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Maggie Seidel, the governor's policy director, said Noem was tested because she was at the event with the president, which is "not the same as being a close contact."

The campaign event followed Tuesday's nationally-televised debate of President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Noem is campaigning as a surrogate for Trump and went to a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday, a state which reported its highest-ever number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday and is seeing "very high" coronavirus activity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked how often Noem is tested, how many tests she's taken and who pays for the testing, policy director Seidel said Noem is tested when it's required.