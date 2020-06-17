Update: Governor's office confirms Trump will attend Mount Rushmore fireworks

The ticket lottery for the July 3 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, which President Donald Trump is expected to attend, closed last week with 25,179 applicants requesting 125,787 seats at the event. Capacity is set at 7,500 attendants, and tickets were doled out via email on June 12.
President Trump said in a podcast with conservative host Dan Bongino in May that he will attend the event.
A Department of Tourism FAQ on the state Tourism website says confirmation of Trump’s visit is still pending, but Maggie Seidel, policy director for Gov. Kristi Noem, said that website hasn't been updated in several days and Trump is certainly coming to Mount Rushmore on July 3.
Seidel noted that Trump and Noem have been talking about the event since before Noem was sworn into office.
Katlyn Richter, public relations manager for the Department of Tourism, said that the number of people who may greet the preesident upon his arrival to the memorial is small, estimating “less than 20 people from the state” including Noem and her family, members from the congressional delegation and the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard.
To join the ticket lottery for the event, applicants had to pay a fee of $1. Those that won tickets won’t have to pay any extra price to attend the event, according to an FAQ page on the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s website.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday the city is preparing for the expected influx of visitors and the potential for protesters of Trump's visit.
"I have to be honest with you, the majority of our available resources will be in use either up at Mount Rushmore, or in other areas of town that may also be affected by dignitary visitation," Allender said. "It takes every available employee. It becomes very cumbersome, intense and some long days — not only on the day of the event, but the days leading up to it."
Allender said all of the city's attention will be on providing a safe environment with security and support for the president's visit, and also being focused on the health aspect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor said Rapid City will be prepared for protests, if they happen.
"Virtually all law enforcement, and I would believe National Guard units would be available for one of those contingencies — either the event itself or for the fallout of that event," Allender said.
Richter said in an email that South Dakotans requested the most tickets for the event, followed by California, Colorado and Minnesota residents.
Here is a breakdown of which states requested the most tickets:
7,766 South Dakotans requested 40,575 tickets.
California: 3,017 applicants, 15,565 tickets.
Colorado: 1,699 applicants, 8,598 tickets.
Minnesota: 842 applicants, 4,079 tickets.
Texas: 795 applicants, 3,773 tickets.
Washington: 738 applicants, 3,696 tickets.
Utah: 638 applicants, 3,310 tickets.
Oregon: 635 applicants, 3,414 tickets.
Wyoming: 621 applicants, 3,182 tickets.
Nebraska: 556 applicants, 2,713 tickets.
Illinois: 542 applicants, 2,477 tickets.
Florida: 501 applicants, 2,251 tickets.
Noem has said there will be no social distancing measures or mandates during the event. The crowd size won’t be limited any further than the pre-meditated 7,500 attendance cap, which was set in stone even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said Wednesday that the Department of Health has provided assistance to the Department of Tourism and other state agencies on the processes associated with the fireworks and said she encourages good practices such as social distancing and wearing masks.
“If they have concerns about attending and about being exposed, then they should reconsider their attendance at a large event,” she said. “That would be the same that we provide for other community events where there are going to be a number of people attending.”
