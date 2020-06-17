Update: Governor's office confirms Trump will attend Mount Rushmore fireworks

To join the ticket lottery for the event, applicants had to pay a fee of $1. Those that won tickets won’t have to pay any extra price to attend the event, according to an FAQ page on the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s website.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday the city is preparing for the expected influx of visitors and the potential for protesters of Trump's visit.

"I have to be honest with you, the majority of our available resources will be in use either up at Mount Rushmore, or in other areas of town that may also be affected by dignitary visitation," Allender said. "It takes every available employee. It becomes very cumbersome, intense and some long days — not only on the day of the event, but the days leading up to it."

Allender said all of the city's attention will be on providing a safe environment with security and support for the president's visit, and also being focused on the health aspect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said Rapid City will be prepared for protests, if they happen.