UPDATE: Health secretary says South Dakota can administer COVID-19 vaccines by Nov. 15

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, South Dakota Department of Health officials said a COVID-19 vaccine may be available by the end of the year but by Wednesday, DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they'll be ready to receive and administer vaccines from the federal government by Nov. 15.

However, the vaccines may not be ready by that time.

Tim Heath, immunization coordinator for the DOH, said Tuesday he anticipates that at least one of several vaccine options — including those from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — will be available under emergency use authorization possibly by the end of the year. He said the Pfizer vaccine seems to be the furthest along in the trial process.

Despite the DOH's preparedness, Pfizer has said it won't have data on the vaccine's safety until the third week in November, and may seek FDA emergency use authorization approval by the end of November. Other vaccine companies trail behind Pfizer in terms of their readiness to release it under emergency use authorization.