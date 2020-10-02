Update: Noem officially calls special session of Legislature to determine allocations for remaining $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Kristi Noem officially proclaimed a special session of the Legislature to meet next week, where state lawmakers will give input on how Noem could spend the remaining portion of $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.
Noem had announced plans Sept. 21 to call the Legislature to convene on Monday but hadn’t issued the proclamation to officially schedule it until Friday afternoon. The special session will take place from 9 a.m. Mountain Time until midnight on Monday.
Lawmakers like Jeffrey Partridge, a Rapid City Republican, said Friday that he and a “number” of his colleagues had previously encouraged Noem not to sign the proclamation.
The state has until Dec. 30 to spend all the $1.25 billion, which is a record-breaking influx of federal relief equivalent to roughly a quarter of the state’s entire budget, the AP reports. Noem had previously announced plans to spend the money as follows:
$100 million for the re-employment insurance fund
$100 million for state public safety and public health officials
$20 million for universities and technical colleges
$400 million in small business grants
$100 million in grants to community-based health care providers
More than $74 million of the state's federal coronavirus relief was spent in fiscal year 2020 that ended on June 30, including $7,598,181.80 in employee salaries and benefits among the following:
$45,649,537 to the re-employment insurance fund
$10,700,157 to the Board of Regents
$5,016,122 to the Department of Health
$4,706,515 to the Department of Public Safety
$3,492,649 to the Department of Tourism
$2,599,869 to executive management
$977,245 to the Department of Labor and Regulation
$519,068 to the Secretary of State’s office
$1,129,491 to other state government
Another more than $110 million has been spent in fiscal year 2021, including $1,483,980.47 in employee salaries and benefits across multiple departments in the following areas:
$56,259,450 in K-12 grants
$46,458,120 to the South Dakota local government COVID-19 recovery fund
$3,213,484 to the Department of Labor and Regulation
$1,482,903 to the Department of Health
$1,043,181 to other state government
$954,475 to executive management
$910,539 to the Board of Regents
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, which shapes the state’s budget, met Wednesday, where it recommended spending $467,882,430 of the remaining $1.06 billion for the following:
$153,541,880 to the state’s local government COVID-19 recovery fund
$100 million to re-employment insurance fund projection
$18,740,550 to K-12 grants
$33.8 million for 10 months of correctional and parole officer expenses
$19.6 million for 10 months of human services center expenses
$10 million for 6 months of Highway Patrol and motor carrier expenses
$8.5 million for 10 months of correctional health care
$8.1 million for 10 months of expenses for court service officers
$15 million to the Department of Tourism
$5 million for state government laptops for remote work and security
$5 million for public universities and colleges
$5 million for private universities and colleges
$650,000 for remote access in the legislature chamber and meeting rooms
$64,950,000 for “other state government”
$20 million for COVID-19 testing in K-12 and higher education
The remaining $597 million remains unexpended or unobligated, but the Legislature wrote in a draft resolution recommending Noem use $400 million of that amount for small business grants, $40 million for small nonprofit business grants and $10 million for small business start-up grant programs. The grants could be up to $100,000 per qualifying business in each category.
The Legislature asks that another $115 million go towards grants for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential treatment facilities, senior nutrition providers or services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Another $15 million could go towards acute care in hospitals; $2 million to adult education and private nonaccredited education; $5 million to destination marketing organizations and $10 million towards housing assistance, such as rent, utilities and mortgage.
The Legislature requests that Noem report to the special interim committee the status of each expenditure by the tenth of each month.
