Update: Noem officially calls special session of Legislature to determine allocations for remaining $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Kristi Noem officially proclaimed a special session of the Legislature to meet next week, where state lawmakers will give input on how Noem could spend the remaining portion of $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.

Noem had announced plans Sept. 21 to call the Legislature to convene on Monday but hadn’t issued the proclamation to officially schedule it until Friday afternoon. The special session will take place from 9 a.m. Mountain Time until midnight on Monday.

Lawmakers like Jeffrey Partridge, a Rapid City Republican, said Friday that he and a “number” of his colleagues had previously encouraged Noem not to sign the proclamation.

The state has until Dec. 30 to spend all the $1.25 billion, which is a record-breaking influx of federal relief equivalent to roughly a quarter of the state’s entire budget, the AP reports. Noem had previously announced plans to spend the money as follows: