UPDATE: Sen. Duhamel hospitalized overnight with COVID-19; receives investigational drug treatment at Monument Health

Sen. Helene Duhamel was hospitalized at Monument Health on Wednesday night as her oxygen levels dropped but is preparing to go home after receiving an investigational treatment for her COVID-19: an infusion of casirivimab and imdevimab.
Duhamel was in Pierre on Tuesday for Gov. Kristi Noem's budget address at the state capitol. She wore her mask throughout the day but was pictured maskless in a photo posted to Noem’s campaign Twitter account and attended a dinner at the Governor’s mansion in Pierre on Monday evening with other legislative leaders and select members of Noem’s cabinet.
"I certainly hope I did not unknowingly infect anyone," Duhamel said Thursday in an email to the Journal.
The Republican senator from Rapid City said she worked for a couple hours Tuesday after returning from Pierre at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, where she is the spokeswoman. Duhamel said she began to feel tired and then had a headache, so she went home.
After dinner at home Tuesday evening, Duhamel said she had a fever and "struggled to sleep because of nausea." She said she suspected it was COVID-19 and tested positive on Wednesday morning, then immediately notified Noem's office and state Senate leadership "to make sure everyone received word of my diagnosis."
Wednesday was a "rough day" with "searing headache and nausea," Duhamel said. She was dehydrated and her oxygen levels were reading in the low 90s on a pulse oximeter. Normal readings are at least 95%.
Duhamel, 58, said her primary doctor was concerned given her previous cancer in the lung, which was a primary pulmonary Hodgkin in 1992, and surgery removal of part of her right lung, as well as her history with mediastinal radiation.
She spent Wednesday night at Monument Health, where she received anti-nausea medicine and hydration.
"I feel much better now," Duhamel said in the email Thursday. "Very tolerable. I must thank all the outstanding health providers in the Monument system. They are professional, efficient and caring. I was impressed by every member of the staff at every level."
The drugs she received — casirivimab and imdevimab — received an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Nov. 21 to be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, including those 65 and older and with chronic medical conditions.
Mask mandate unlikely
Support Local Journalism
Two leaders in the state Legislature said early Thursday they don’t believe masks should be mandated during the upcoming legislative session after Duhamel tested positive the day after Noem's address.
Rep. Tim Goodwin, a Republican from Rapid City and a House Majority Whip, said his “life is kind of a quarantine” living in the Black Hills and will “stay home to wait and see what happens.”
Goodwin said he wore his mask going into the budget address Tuesday but doesn’t think masks should be mandated at legislative meetings because “that’s an individual responsibility thing” and that he finds it more difficult to have a debate with masks on.
Rep. Kent Peterson, a Republican from Salem and the House Majority Leader, said he's not self-quarantining after the budget address and wore his mask for most of the day on the House floor while in close contact with other members.
Peterson said he doesn’t believe the Legislature will vote to require masks but may strongly encourage mask-wearing during the session, which begins on Jan 12.
When he heard that Duhamel had tested positive, Peterson said he sent out a notification to other representatives asking them to follow CDC guidelines but isn’t sure who is currently quarantining.
Duhamel, Goodwin and Peterson were all invited to a dinner at Noem’s mansion on Monday night. Peterson said he doesn’t believe he’s a close contact to Duhamel because he wasn’t standing within six feet of her for more than 15 minutes.
Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said the governor isn't a close contact to Duhamel and is self-monitoring for symptoms “as she does every day, and she feels great.”
The CDC has said incubation periods for COVID-19 can take from two to 14 days and that cases of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission have occurred.
The Republican governor visited both Box Elder and Huron on Wednesday for press conferences. Goodwin attended the Box Elder press conference and said he wore his mask there when entering and exiting but took it off while seated.
Regarding any exposure of Air Force personnel at the press conference, 1st. Lt. Joshua Sinclair, a public affairs officer for Ellsworth Air Force Base, said health officials have not advised anyone to self-quarantine at this point, and that everyone around the governor wore a mask.
Sinclair said if the base found out any guests at the press conference were exposed to COVID-19, they would ask any close contacts to self-quarantine.
Nikki Farrar, a sheriff's office employee, said Thursday that she couldn’t comment on whether any employees are quarantining. She did say she will assist with Duhamel’s workload and could take other media questions during her absence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!