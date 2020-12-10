UPDATE: Sen. Duhamel hospitalized overnight with COVID-19; receives investigational drug treatment at Monument Health

Mask mandate unlikely

Two leaders in the state Legislature said early Thursday they don’t believe masks should be mandated during the upcoming legislative session after Duhamel tested positive the day after Noem's address.

Rep. Tim Goodwin, a Republican from Rapid City and a House Majority Whip, said his “life is kind of a quarantine” living in the Black Hills and will “stay home to wait and see what happens.”

Goodwin said he wore his mask going into the budget address Tuesday but doesn’t think masks should be mandated at legislative meetings because “that’s an individual responsibility thing” and that he finds it more difficult to have a debate with masks on.

Rep. Kent Peterson, a Republican from Salem and the House Majority Leader, said he's not self-quarantining after the budget address and wore his mask for most of the day on the House floor while in close contact with other members.

Peterson said he doesn’t believe the Legislature will vote to require masks but may strongly encourage mask-wearing during the session, which begins on Jan 12.