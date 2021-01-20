UPDATE: South Dakota has administered 58,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Two South Dakotans died 24 hours after receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but state health officials cautioned Wednesday that the vaccine is safe and the vaccine was not the cause of their death.
One was a Pennington County resident, and another was from Hutchinson County. State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the vaccine was not directly involved in either person’s death, and that the DOH is in contact with coroners in those two instances.
One of the individuals had received the vaccine and hadn’t had a COVID-19 infection prior to that, while the other had received their shot after recovering from COVID-19. Neither death will be counted in the COVID-19 death toll, Clayton said.
“We’re in constant contact with medical providers for those instances,” he said. “We do invite individuals and their medical providers to report any adverse reactions (such as) local pain, swelling and redness at the injection site. That’s the majority of what we’ve seen so far.”
Last Friday, the state’s vaccine shipments were delayed until 4:30 p.m. Sioux Falls area hospitals did not receive vaccines until 7:30 p.m., and Fedex worked quickly to find drivers to deliver shipments to Mobridge, Watertown and Rapid City, health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
The state has also not heard any reports of vaccines spoiling, Malsam-Rysdon said.
So far, the DOH reports 58,456 total doses have been administered to 48,491 South Dakotans, including 5,437 Pennington County residents, with 861 having completed their two-dose series and 4,576 county residents awaiting their second dose.
The DOH said 28,444 South Dakotans have received their first Moderna dose, 120 have completed their two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine, 10,082 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 9,845 have completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine.
A coronavirus strain that was first found in the U.K. and is known to be more contagious has not yet been found in South Dakota, but in 30 countries worldwide and 20 other states, including Minnesota and Wyoming, Clayton said. He projects the strain will be the dominant variant in the U.S. by March.