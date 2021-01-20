UPDATE: South Dakota has administered 58,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Two South Dakotans died 24 hours after receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but state health officials cautioned Wednesday that the vaccine is safe and the vaccine was not the cause of their death.

One was a Pennington County resident, and another was from Hutchinson County. State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the vaccine was not directly involved in either person’s death, and that the DOH is in contact with coroners in those two instances.

One of the individuals had received the vaccine and hadn’t had a COVID-19 infection prior to that, while the other had received their shot after recovering from COVID-19. Neither death will be counted in the COVID-19 death toll, Clayton said.

“We’re in constant contact with medical providers for those instances,” he said. “We do invite individuals and their medical providers to report any adverse reactions (such as) local pain, swelling and redness at the injection site. That’s the majority of what we’ve seen so far.”

