UPDATE: State halts testing for lack of supplies; Noem hopes to have them 'within hours'

Rapid City residents can no longer enjoy the belief that the coronavirus hasn't been found here. Monday evening, Security First Bank received information that a vendor who was providing training in their Fifth Street location had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to New York.
“The vendor notified us the morning of the 12th that he would not be able to complete training due to illness," said Marnie Herrmann, Chief Banking Officer for Security First. "At that time, out of an abundance of caution, we identified the employees who had close contact with this individual and sent them home to self-quarantine until we had further information. They remain quarantined at this time."
Herrmann said the bank extensively sanitized all of areas where the person had been.
Bank officials immediately contacted South Dakota Health Department personnel about the positive test. Herrmann said they don't have good information about when the vendor flew into or out of Rapid City Regional Airport or where the person stayed or where they may have been in Rapid City during their stay.
State stops testing
There is currently no testing taking place in South Dakota as the Health Department waits for supplies to complete a backlog of tests.
The state halted testing Wednesday for COVID-19 as the Department of Health’s laboratory in Pierre does not have the testing materials to process more than 350 pending tests.
While the state doesn’t have the capacity to test people who are not in the high-risk category for contracting the coronavirus, local health-care providers like Monument Health will still be collecting samples from patients who pass the requirements established by the Department of Health to be eligible for testing.
Gov. Noem said Wednesday that the state needs more enzymes and reagents to process the tests at the state health lab.
“We’re not running any of those tests today. We are working on several different suppliers to get that into the state health lab hopefully within hours,” Noem said at a press conference Wednesday morning, noting that they’ve been requesting supplies for the last several weeks and that many other states have similar issues.
One order of the supplies en route to Pierre was cancelled at the last minute, she said.
“That’s why we have seen a shortage on those supplies, and we’re hoping to get them very soon,” she said, adding that the CDC, FDA, White House and Vice President Mike Pence are working to get supplies to the state.
Noem: Response working
Noem said the state’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 is working very well, because there is no indication of community spread among positive cases as they had all traveled outside of the state.
“We are going to flatten the curve,” she said. “All of your efforts and the actions that community members and families have taken are working. The focus that we have is on management. It’s on making sure that going forward, we’re taking actions to avoid overwhelming our health-care systems.”
Noem said there have been job losses in the state but wasn’t able to provide numbers on how many people are newly unemployed or seeking jobless benefits.
Noem said she would not close bars and restaurants at this time as the state hasn’t reached the CDC thresholds on whether those businesses should close yet.
“I’ll give them as much notice as possible, but we’re going to be proactive and we’re going to make sure it’s in response to facts and data,” she said.
In response to those hoarding toilet paper and other essentials, Noem said not to panic and to check on neighbors and see if they need any help shopping.
“Our grocery store supply chains are well-stocked. We are not going to have a shortage,” she said.