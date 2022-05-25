UPDATE: State reports 595 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

There were nine COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

The deaths included one person in their 60s, seven people over 70 and one over 80. The deaths included four women and five men. Pennington County reported three deaths and there were two in Minnehaha County. One death was reported in Brookings, Clark, Davison and Hand counties.

The deaths brought May's total to 16 and the overall death toll to 2,928.

Previously the South Dakota Department of Health reported that one of the deaths this week was a person between the ages of 10 and 19. In an email to the Journal, the department stated an error was made in Wednesday's dashboard and it is being corrected. The dashboard will reflect a reduction of one death from Brookings County in the 10-19 age group once updated.

With 595 new infections, case counts in the state continue to rise. There are now 1,470 active infections across South Dakota - an increase of 224 from the previous week and an increase of almost 1,000 since the beginning of May.

Even with case counts expanding, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses decreased by three to 30. There are nine people in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in intensive care units.

Minnehaha County led the state with 111 positive tests last week but active cases there dropped by 22 to 332. Pennington County had an increase of 61 active cases after reporting 109 positive tests this week. There are now 240 active cases here. None of these reports include at-home tests that aren't reported to the Department of Health.

Codington County reported 42 new infections and Lincoln County reported 39 positive tests. Brookings County recorded 28 positive tests and there were 24 in Brown and Yankton counties. Meade County reported 23 new infections an there were 17 in Lawrence County. Davison County reported 15 new cases and there were 14 in Tripp County. Charles Mix county added 12 new infections and there were 10 in Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties. Fall river, Hamlin and Todd counties each added eight new infections and there were seven in Hughes and Union counties. Butte County reported three positive tests.

There were 67 new infections among children under 19 and 112 people over 70 tested positive this week. Rapid City Area Schools haven't updated their COVID-19 dashboard since May 16.