UPDATE: Walgreens closed Friday evening for cleaning after employee tested positive for COVID-19

Walgreens on Mount Rushmore Road closed Friday evening to disinfect the store after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store was notified Friday, May 15, that a team member was sick. Alexandra Brown, manager of corporate media relations for Walgreens, said in an email to the Journal that the store "took immediate action" to close for cleaning Friday evening, reopening Saturday morning.

"Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly and temporarily closed the store for cleaning and disinfecting," Brown said. "We promptly notified the Pennington County public health department."

Pennington County Health and Human Services said in an email that the department provides economic assistance, case management services and veteran services and that if any calls come into their department regarding COVID-19 reporting, they are directed to contact the South Dakota Department of Health.

Brown said Walgreens identified and contacted employees who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor for symptoms.

Brown said she could not comment further about employee health matters when asked about the gender or age of the employee and about what area that person worked in.

