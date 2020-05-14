Updated: State to mass test long-term care facilities, tribal communities, critical workers

The state distributed a survey Wednesday to collect those evaluations from long-term care facilities, and the results due by the end of the day Thursday will inform specimen collection and testing, the Department of Health said.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state would also start mass testing tribal communities, which are “another priority population for a number of different reasons.”

She said the state would start with the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate as a partnership with North Dakota.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is still working through the communication process with other tribes who requested additional testing, and would have more details on that next week.

Malsam-Rysdon also said the state has plans for mass testing for those in congregate living situations, such as health providers that serve individuals with intellectual disabilities and other group homes.

She said there are also plans for working with “certain employers” of essential and critical infrastructure who are interested in mass testing.

“This is really just the start of us doing aggressive testing in the state of South Dakota, focusing on those vulnerable people on a mass testing level so we can ensure we don’t have COVID-19 in those populations,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Where we do, we can isolate that and hopefully not see large outbreaks.”

