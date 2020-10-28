 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USDA invests $27 million in Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's water project

USDA invests $27 million in Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's water project

{{featured_button_text}}
040320-nws-crst

The flag of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

The USDA has announced that it will invest more than $27 million in the Mni Waste’ Water Company to make improvements to its water infrastructure for rural residents of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Mni Waste' Water Company will utilize a USDA Rural Development Water and Environmental loan of $9.6 million, a grant of $17.5 million, another $3 million in IHS funds and an applicant contribution of $2.5 million for a total project cost of $32.7 million to extend water services to the northeastern area of the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, including the community of Timber Lake.

The North 63 water project will expand and improve water pressures along the route, alleviating potential health and sanitary concerns with water pressure issues. Water service will be extended north of the Moreau River. The project will serve 1,839 rural South Dakota residents.

USDA Rural Development state director Julie Gross said the funding will provide dependable, quality water to residents.

“Quality water services are important to the health and economic vitality of rural communities in South Dakota," Gross said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News