USDA invests $27 million in Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's water project

The USDA has announced that it will invest more than $27 million in the Mni Waste’ Water Company to make improvements to its water infrastructure for rural residents of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Mni Waste' Water Company will utilize a USDA Rural Development Water and Environmental loan of $9.6 million, a grant of $17.5 million, another $3 million in IHS funds and an applicant contribution of $2.5 million for a total project cost of $32.7 million to extend water services to the northeastern area of the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, including the community of Timber Lake.

The North 63 water project will expand and improve water pressures along the route, alleviating potential health and sanitary concerns with water pressure issues. Water service will be extended north of the Moreau River. The project will serve 1,839 rural South Dakota residents.

USDA Rural Development state director Julie Gross said the funding will provide dependable, quality water to residents.

“Quality water services are important to the health and economic vitality of rural communities in South Dakota," Gross said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0