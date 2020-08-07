VA Black Hills is 'rally ready'

The VA said in a press release Friday that it is "rally ready" as the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally officially kicked off.
"Your VA is well prepared to handle your ongoing health care needs and support our community partners if called upon," the VA said.
The current COVID-19 precautions will stay in place with a few extra safety measures and services:
- Those entering VA facilities will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.
- Masks, face coverings or face shields are required in all VA facilities. If you don't have your own mask, the VA will provide one.
- One caregiver (18 or older) can accompany patients that require assistance to appointments.
- Walk-ins are accepted in the emergency room at Fort Meade and the Urgent Care Center in Hot Springs only.
The VA will use a check-in process that sends a text message to your cellphone before you enter the facility. Another message will notify you when your team is ready to see you. Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before an appointment since waiting rooms have reduced capacities to accommodate for physical distancing.
Drive through COVID-19 testing is available at the Fort Meade campus from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please call 1-877-339-6837 to discuss your symptoms.
At Fort Meade, the Pharmacy Outpatient windows will be temporarily closed August 7 through September 1, 2020. Please call the Pharmacy at 1-877-339-6837 to discuss your prescription needs. You may refill prescriptions by phone through My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill Mobile App to safely receive medications through the mail. For emergent needs, prescriptions can be picked up at the Fort Meade Pharmacy Curbside Pickup.
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Location: Building 113 in the horseshoe main entrance; proceed to an available numbered Pharmacy Curbside Pickup spot and follow directions on the sign.
- Expect normal operating hours at the Hot Springs Pharmacy windows.
Patients can stay connected with their health care team from the safety and comfort of home. For urgent care needs, enrolled Veterans can speak with a nurse practitioner and receive treatment for many conditions.
Simply call 1-877-339-6837 and ask for a nurse who will evaluate your situation and, if appropriate, refer you to a nurse practitioner for further evaluation and treatment. Veterans using Urgent Care by Phone will not be subject to a co-payment.
You can send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question through https://www.myhealth.va.gov/. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, you can prepare yourself. https://mobile.va.gov/appstore
For Veterans in crisis, connect with caring and qualified professionals with the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.
