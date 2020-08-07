VA Black Hills is 'rally ready'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The VA said in a press release Friday that it is "rally ready" as the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally officially kicked off.

"Your VA is well prepared to handle your ongoing health care needs and support our community partners if called upon," the VA said.

The current COVID-19 precautions will stay in place with a few extra safety measures and services:

Those entering VA facilities will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

Masks, face coverings or face shields are required in all VA facilities. If you don't have your own mask, the VA will provide one.

One caregiver (18 or older) can accompany patients that require assistance to appointments.

Walk-ins are accepted in the emergency room at Fort Meade and the Urgent Care Center in Hot Springs only.

The VA will use a check-in process that sends a text message to your cellphone before you enter the facility. Another message will notify you when your team is ready to see you. Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before an appointment since waiting rooms have reduced capacities to accommodate for physical distancing.

Drive through COVID-19 testing is available at the Fort Meade campus from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please call 1-877-339-6837 to discuss your symptoms.