VA to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, spouses

All veterans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Department of Veterans Affairs after President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act on Thursday, which expands the VA’s legal authority to provide vaccines to all veterans, spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries regardless of their health care enrollment status.
The VA Black Hills Healthcare System in Fort Meade is working to determine how to implement the law, according to Public Affairs Officer Theresa Forbes. She said the Black Hills VA will be pushing out information as it becomes available, as local implementation of national programs “takes some time.” Forbes recommended eligible veterans use the “keep me informed” website to stay updated.
The VA is prioritizing vaccinations using its own COVID vaccination plan. The next steps in their plan are to offer the vaccine to all enrolled veterans —around 9.5 million people — followed by those outlined in the SAVE LIVES Act as the vaccine supply permits:
• Non-enrolled veterans including those without service-connected disabilities and who have incomes above the VA threshold;
• overseas veterans who rely on the Foreign Medical Program;
• veteran caregivers who are enrolled in either the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers or the Program of General Caregiver Support Services;
• veteran caregivers enrolled in certain Geriatrics and Extended Care Programs, such as Veteran Directed Care, Bowel and Bladder, Home Based Primary Care or the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program;
• civilian Health and Medical Programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients, and
• spouses.
“The SAVE LIVES Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from VA from 9.5 million to more than 33 million,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a news release. “Meeting the task of vaccinating this expanded population will be a tremendous undertaking for the VA and will require a significant increase in our allocation of vaccine supply, but I am confident that VA’s workforce is up to the task.”