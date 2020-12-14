Vaccine arrives in South Dakota, Monument to begin vaccinating COVID-19 caregivers Tuesday

The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.
Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.
Dan Daly, a spokesman for Monument Health, said the box of vaccines arrived earlier than expected and that pharmacy staff were quick to store it in their ultra-cold freezer.
Daly said Monument Health plans to start vaccinating front line health care workers from Pennington County at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients each day.
This is a developing story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!