Vaccine arrives in South Dakota, Monument to begin vaccinating COVID-19 caregivers Tuesday

The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.

Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.

Dan Daly, a spokesman for Monument Health, said the box of vaccines arrived earlier than expected and that pharmacy staff were quick to store it in their ultra-cold freezer.