Vaccine arrives in South Dakota, Monument to begin vaccinating COVID-19 caregivers Tuesday
alert featured

Photo1

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped Sunday at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota early Monday morning with Avera and Monument Health receiving their shipments by 10:30 a.m. and Sanford Health receiving theirs tomorrow.

Vaccine administration could begin as early as Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Twitter.

Dan Daly, a spokesman for Monument Health, said the box of vaccines arrived earlier than expected and that pharmacy staff were quick to store it in their ultra-cold freezer.

Daly said Monument Health plans to start vaccinating front line health care workers from Pennington County at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first to receive the vaccine will be those working directly with COVID-19 patients each day.

This is a developing story.

