Vale church prepares to auction quilt, feed hundreds of bikers during the rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis rally is typically a boon for small churches, senior centers and community organizations that raise much-needed income by feeding hungry bikers. This year, many fundraiser breakfasts have been called off because of COVID-19.

Vale Community Country Church is an exception.

On Monday afternoon, Rev. Darla Dunn was baking banana bread in preparation for the church’s upcoming “Rally Breakfast is a Go” buffet. The breakfast buffet will be served from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7 to Aug. 16 at the church, 402 Rosander Ave., in Vale. The cost is a freewill offering.

Moving forward with the breakfast is a calculated risk. After much prayer and planning, “God just led me to believe this is what we needed to do,” Dunn said. “We talked about it and my crew said, ‘We’ll glove up, we’ll mask up and we’re going to feed them.”

“Bikers are still going to come and they still need somewhere to eat,” she said. “We have a lot of return people and then they are always bringing new people with them.”