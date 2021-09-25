Veterinarians give it their best shots at Buffalo Roundup

Amid the cracks of whips, hollers of park rangers, and clanging of bison in chutes, four veterinarians calmly vaccinate calves.
Dr. Kayla Brown with Fall River Veterinary Clinic in Hot Springs said the clinic has helped with the Buffalo Roundup for about 20 years.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the herd is managed similarly to cattle in some regards as far as herd health and vaccination protocols,” Brown said Friday.
Brown and two veterinary technicians worked about 80 calves Friday while Brown’s husband, Dr. Justin, worked the adults. The Browns have worked with Custer State Park on the roundup for about eight years.
Brown and her team vaccinated calves against respiratory pathogens and other diseases. They also place ear tags for identification and deworm them. Park rangers brand the bison.
She said they also sort the calves by heifers and bulls. The park keeps two out of every three heifers and one out of every three bulls. The rest will go to auction Nov. 6.
Not only are the veterinarians vaccinating the herd, but they take care of emergency health problems as well, like a calf that breaks its horn.
“There’s been different emergencies over the years that we respond to accordingly,” Brown said.
She said the veterinary clinic comes out if there are questions about the herd and will be back later when the park works with the rest of the cattle.
About 60 riders, along with Governor Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, corralled 1,356 bison for Friday's roundup.
Riders brought the herd from the Hay Flats to Hollywood Hills and to the corrals. Before the roundup began, one rider fell off his horse. Officials said there was no update on his status.
Noem said both she and Rhoden brought their families with them.
“For us it’s not just about promoting the state, it’s not just about the genetics of this herd and how well respected they’re known around the world,” Noem said.
Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said the car line was so long he wasn’t sure if everyone would park before the buffalo came through the hills. He also said tour buses are returning in masses with 22 at the park Friday.
“I’ve never seen so many vehicles,” Hagen said. “We’re really excited about what this park means to not only the tourism industry but to South Dakota.”
Roundup officials did not release an attendance estimate.
Park manager Matt Snyder said last year the park had a record setting 2 million visitors and are looking at similar numbers this year.
Hagen said the final tourism numbers will be available in January.
With the increasing number of attendees, Noem said she plans to focus on infrastructure for the park, which includes the Bison Center that is projected to open in May 2022.
“We’re thrilled we get the chance to tell the story of our history,” she said. “This tradition, there’s nowhere else in this country that you can have an experience like this.”
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —