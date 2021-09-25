Veterinarians give it their best shots at Buffalo Roundup

She said the veterinary clinic comes out if there are questions about the herd and will be back later when the park works with the rest of the cattle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 60 riders, along with Governor Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, corralled 1,356 bison for Friday's roundup.

Riders brought the herd from the Hay Flats to Hollywood Hills and to the corrals. Before the roundup began, one rider fell off his horse. Officials said there was no update on his status.

Noem said both she and Rhoden brought their families with them.

“For us it’s not just about promoting the state, it’s not just about the genetics of this herd and how well respected they’re known around the world,” Noem said.

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said the car line was so long he wasn’t sure if everyone would park before the buffalo came through the hills. He also said tour buses are returning in masses with 22 at the park Friday.

“I’ve never seen so many vehicles,” Hagen said. “We’re really excited about what this park means to not only the tourism industry but to South Dakota.”

Roundup officials did not release an attendance estimate.