Visit Rapid City, Prairie Berry, Rush Mountain Adventure Park among tourism award winners

After touting how South Dakota never shut down businesses and fared better in tourism than other states during the pandemic, Gov. Kristi Noem presented several awards Thursday to Black Hills and Badlands area businesses at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
Noem first pointed to businesses like Reptile Gardens, which maintained interest in their attractions by offering to let guests to feed chickens to alligators.
She also mentioned the July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks display which returned for the first time since 2008 and “created a national media buy” for the event, despite “fear and negativity” from the media about hosting the event in a pandemic, Noem said.
Noem also commended Custer State Park for surpassing 2 million visitors for the first time in history in 2020.
Awards to Black Hills and Badlands area tourism groups included the following:
A Ruth Ziolkowski Award went to Lindsey Myers, the director of group sales for Visit Rapid City, on her last day in the position;
The Big Thunder Gold Mine in Keystone won the George S. Mickelson Great Service Award;
Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing in Hill City and Sioux Falls won the Peter Norbeck Excellence in Tourism Innovation award for adding wine tastings, a wedding venue, igloos and a brewing company to their repertoire, as well as for expanding to Sioux Falls;
Rush Mountain Adventure Park in Keystone also won a Peter Norbeck Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award for adding a new mountain coaster, gunslinger ride, soaring eagle zip ride, wing walker course, a sky tykes challenge course and “snackatorium” to their business;
Susan Johnson of Black Hills Central Reservations won a Ben Black Elk Award for her tireless advocacy of the tourism industry, Noem said.
A second Ben Black Elk Award went to tourism secretary Jim Hagen. After receiving the award, Hagen and members of his staff presented Noem with a framed photo of the fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
Other awards included the Cackling Community Award for creating a pheasant hunting haven to Huron; an A. H. Pankow Award to Matt Meltzer from Matador Network; and three other Ruth Ziolkowski Awards to a historian from the Dakota Museum in Aberdeen, an attendant at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre and the owner of Thunder Road in Sioux Falls.