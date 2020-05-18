Walgreens confirms positive COVID-19 case at Mount Rushmore Road store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walgreens confirmed in an email Monday to the Journal that an employee at the 1902 Mount Rushmore Road store in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday that he couldn't confirm or deny that there is a case there and there was no need for a public notice for the store at the time.

Alexandra Brown, manager of corporate media relations for Walgreens, said when the store was first notified of a confirmed or presumptive positive COVID-19 case, "we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from CDC, OSHA, public health officials."

"Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store," Brown said.

An employee at Clarkson Health Care Facility in Rapid City tested positive Monday for the coronavirus, according to its CEO.