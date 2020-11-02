'We are seeing our capacity diminished,' Monument doctor says

As hospitalizations continue to surge in the Black Hills region, Monument Health will determine in the coming days and weeks whether it needs to utilize its modest 100-plus bed unit for COVID-19 patients.

"We are now in that situation where we are seeing our capacity diminished," Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health, said Monday. "This is not ideal because you (don't really) have rooms, but a large open space with curtains separating patients."

Kurra said the hospital will take a "wait and do at the right time" approach to its decision to utilize the unit for COVID-19 patients. Hospital leaders meet every day to discuss making that decision, he said, noting it could be "imminent, any time."

"The care will not be exactly what you would expect in a modern hospital, but it would be more a contingency plan to absorb a big spike," Kurra said. "This also changes how we staff. We have a plan for that as well, but that will require pulling staff from other areas and shutting down some other areas."