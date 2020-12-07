White House again recommends mask compliance in South Dakota to reduce COVID-19 transmission

The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends that South Dakota place an "increased emphasis" on the use of face coverings and efforts to monitor and enforce local ordinances on face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The task force said in its Nov. 29 report that the use of face coverings and masks has been the critical part of successful efforts to lower transmission, "as has been shown in many communities, states and countries."

White House officials made similar recommendations to the state previously, but Gov. Kristi Noem and those in her office pointed to previous statements that the governor has repeatedly opposed mask mandates and doubted evidence that they worked in other parts of the country or world.