Wyoming couple donates $500,000 to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family

A Republican candidate for the 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial election is making five donations of $100,000 to five different South Dakota charities on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem's family.

Foster Friess, a businessman with a net worth of more than $530 million and a staunch supporter of conservative and evangelical Christian issues, said the gifts he and wife Lynn were giving were inspired by Galatians 6:2.

"We see the joy in our fellow men who embrace the purpose God has given them, to be a channel of His love to others, to be His hands and feet in a hurting world, and to be a blessing to every person He puts in our path," the Friess couple said. "We are not owners, but only stewards."

Noem and her family asked that the charities the Friesses donated to would teach life skills such as financial literacy, parenting skills, training, and serving others; have a spiritual element and share the love of Jesus Christ; and build stronger families and help people heal.

