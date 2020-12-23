Wyoming couple donates $500,000 to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family

A Republican candidate for the 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial election is making five donations of $100,000 to five different South Dakota charities on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem's family.
Foster Friess, a businessman with a net worth of more than $530 million and a staunch supporter of conservative and evangelical Christian issues, said the gifts he and wife Lynn were giving were inspired by Galatians 6:2.
"We see the joy in our fellow men who embrace the purpose God has given them, to be a channel of His love to others, to be His hands and feet in a hurting world, and to be a blessing to every person He puts in our path," the Friess couple said. "We are not owners, but only stewards."
Noem and her family asked that the charities the Friesses donated to would teach life skills such as financial literacy, parenting skills, training, and serving others; have a spiritual element and share the love of Jesus Christ; and build stronger families and help people heal.
Friess and wife Lynn's donations include $100,000 to Love INC in Rapid City on behalf of Noem's son, Booker. Love INC coordinates volunteers for over 60 churches in Rapid City and the surrounding area to mentor people and families who need shelter, housing, training and guidance to "get back on their feet," a press release said.
"Love INC cares for people in need in their community and centers all they do around the love of Christ," Booker Noem said. "I'm inspired by their tremendous work and am so grateful to Foster and Lynn for this generous gift."
Foster and Lynn Friess also gave $100,000 to Teen Challenge of the Dakotas in Brookings on behalf of Kennedy Noem, $100,000 to Dakota Sonshine on behalf of First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and $100,000 to Compassion Child Care on behalf of Gov. Noem.
Another of Friess's donations includes $100,000 to McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls on behalf of Kyle and Kassidy Peters. Kassidy, Noem's eldest daughter, has worked with the Ranch often, and the Peters' donation will go to the Sponsor a Child find to be matched with an additional $25,000 gift from another donor.
“2020 has been hard on many of us, but generosity like this is a tremendous bright spot,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “The kids, Bryon, and I are blown away and so honored by this special recognition. Foster and Lynn are some of the most remarkable people that I have ever known, and I am so grateful for their generous gift to South Dakotans in need.”