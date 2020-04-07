Yankton Walmart pharmacy employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at the Walmart pharmacy in Yankton tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday.

The employee worked on two different dates, March 25 and March 30, "while able to transmit the virus to others," the release stated.

Pharmacy customers on March 25 who stopped at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and customers on March 30 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should self-monitor their symptoms through April 13.

A screening tool is available on covid.sd.gov, which can recommend when to call a provider if you develop symptoms.

The Department of Health says if you develop symptoms, call your health care provider immediately; don't visit a clinic or hospital without calling your provider first; avoid contact with other people; follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

This is an ongoing story. The Journal will work to add more information when it is available.

