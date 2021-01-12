Zebroski to lead Monument Health Foundation

Monument Health has announced that Robin Zebroski will serve as the vice president of foundation and brand strategy.

Zebroski's new role expands her previous title from vice president of strategic marketing and communications to also serve as the senior leader of the Monument Health Foundation.

The Monument Health Foundation is responsible for all fundraising programs and serves as the liaison between Monument Health and a generous family of benefactors. Gifts are used for programs, patient care environments and equipment to support important services throughout the Black Hills including the neonatal intensive care unit, hospice, cancer care and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paulette Davidson, Monument Health President and CEO, said in a press release that Zebroski is a leader who "enjoys and builds authentic relationships, achieves results, keeps the foundation vibrant and relevant, is resilient in overcoming obstacles, and applies creative thinking to develop sustainable programs to support the ever-changing health care environment."