Zebroski to lead Monument Health Foundation

Monument Health has announced that Robin Zebroski will serve as the vice president of foundation and brand strategy.
Zebroski's new role expands her previous title from vice president of strategic marketing and communications to also serve as the senior leader of the Monument Health Foundation.
The Monument Health Foundation is responsible for all fundraising programs and serves as the liaison between Monument Health and a generous family of benefactors. Gifts are used for programs, patient care environments and equipment to support important services throughout the Black Hills including the neonatal intensive care unit, hospice, cancer care and more.
Paulette Davidson, Monument Health President and CEO, said in a press release that Zebroski is a leader who "enjoys and builds authentic relationships, achieves results, keeps the foundation vibrant and relevant, is resilient in overcoming obstacles, and applies creative thinking to develop sustainable programs to support the ever-changing health care environment."
Zebroski joined the organization in May 2017 as the Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications. Her accomplishments include the systemwide Monument Health rebrand, securing the naming rights of the Rapid City Civic Center (The Monument), leading the due diligence process for joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and developing a communications platform to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat Burchill, retired banker and Foundation Board Chair, has served in an interim role as Acting Foundation President since July. Burchill will continue to serve as Foundation Board Chair.
“I would like to thank Pat Burchill for serving as the Acting President of the Monument Health Foundation as well as presiding as the Foundation Board Chair during 2020,” Davidson said. “Throughout the year and during the uncertainty of the pandemic, the entire Foundation team remained active, connecting the community to our mission and raising needed funds to support the delivery of health care in our region. Pat's leadership in a time of need has been invaluable.”