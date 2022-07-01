State applies for 2023 fireworks at Mount Rushmore

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has submitted an application to the National Park Service in an attempt to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore in 2023, despite being denied a special permit for the past two years.

“As Americans all across our great country make preparations to celebrate their Independence Day, we have once again been denied the opportunity to celebrate at our nation’s enduring symbol of freedom, Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement Friday. “But we will not be deterred. We have submitted a request for 2023 and will continue asking the Biden Administration to work with us to give the people the celebration they deserve.”

Noem successfully pushed for fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2020, after an 11 year hiatus. The celebration gave former President Donald Trump an opportunity to be featured at a patriotic display attended by thousands of people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Park Service denied Noem's requests in 2021 and 2022, citing opposition from Native American tribes and the possibility of igniting wildfires.

The Noem administration filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration after it refused to issue a permit for a similar celebration last year. A federal judge rejected her arguments in June 2021, prompting an appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

Noem's request for a fireworks display in 2022 was also denied by the park service. In a letter dated April 18 from the U.S. Department of Interior, Mount Rushmore National Memorial Superintendent Michelle Wheatley said a fireworks event would not be “safe and responsible.”

In the letter to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Wheatley noted the March 2021 wildfire that closed the memorial for three days.

“Current drought conditions and the 2022 wildfire outlook indicate that fireworks would cause a high likelihood of a wildfire ignition,” she wrote.

Local Native American tribes objected to the celebration being held on land they hold as sacred.

“There is ample documented opposition from the Tribes to the 2020 event, and we understand from ongoing meetings with the Tribes that these concerns have not diminished.” the letter stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.