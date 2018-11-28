The South Dakota Housing Development Authority announced more than $13.2 million in grant awards to affordable housing projects across the state on Tuesday, including funding for Black Hills Works and the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.
In all, 25 projects will receive SDHDA funding in the form of tax credits, interest-free or low-cost loans, or direct cash infusions for expenses like property acquisition, construction and the rehabilitation of multi-family and affordable rental units.
If all goes according to plan, the SDHDA grants are expected to result in 243 new multi-family housing units, 40 single-family housing units and 80 rehabilitated multi-family housing units.
In Rapid City, Black Hills Works, which serves the area’s disabled population, will receive $775,000 over the next three years for the construction of a new six-unit apartment building for residents making less than 30 percent of the area median income.
Dorothy Rosby, community relations director at Black Hills Works, said construction could begin at 314 Wright St. as early as spring 2019, with the entire grant going toward construction costs.
“There’s not enough affordable housing accessible in Rapid City,” said Rosby, noting that there are more than 50 people currently on the organization’s housing waiting list. “We’re always seeking ways to develop more housing.”
A month’s rent for the apartments offered by Black Hills Works average $378, she said. The new construction is part of the organization’s shift toward more independent living situations for its clients.
“This is another step toward that,” she said of the project.
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission will receive $110,000 over the next three years. Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison said the funds would go toward utility payments and rent and security deposit payments for people transitioning from the mission’s beds to their own apartments.
“We’re grateful to receive the grant,” Allison said. “We’ll continue to try and house as many people as we can.”
Other area recipients include the CREMS Development LLC, which received $342,500 for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Lead schoolhouse building at 121 Wall St., and Costello Investments LLC, which received $1.7 million to construct a three-story, 40-unit apartment building n Neel Street in southeast Rapid City for people making 60 percent of the average area median income.
Mark Lauseng, executive director of SDHDA, said his organization received 41 applications for more than $22 million. He noted that his organization had more tax credit dollars available than in years past due to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 signed into law by President Donald Trump in December 2017.