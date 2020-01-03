State awards $21.9 million for projects; Rapid City receives $148,000 for landfill

Rapid City will receive a $148,000 grant for landfill improvements from the state Board of Water and Natural Resources, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Overall, the board approved $21.9 million in loans and grants that went to 11 communities and one limited liability corporation.

“Through this assistance, towns will be able to upgrade storm water, wastewater and drinking water systems, development new landfill cells and equipment, and enhance protection of the environment,” Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday in the press release.

The $21,992,800 total includes $871,000 in grants and $21,121,800 in low-interest loans, with $925,000 in principal forgiveness

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Grants were awarded to:

Rapid City, $148,000 for landfill improvements

Mitchell, $663,000 for landfill and recycling projects

Yankton, $60,000 to purchase equipment for its solid waste transfer station

Loans were awarded to: