The South Dakota Community of Practice (CoP) for Supporting Families is hosting free training sessions for professionals and family members who want to assure that individuals with disabilities, special health care needs and/or who are aging sustain a good quality of life.
These training presentations will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, at Black Hills Works, 3650 Range Road, Rapid City, and on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Northern Hills Training Center, 615 Harvard St., Spearfish.
The morning sessions will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and serve as an introduction to Charting the LifeCourse Framework.
Afternoon sessions will be from 12:30–4:30 p.m. and will provide more in-depth training with instruction and practice on the framework.
There is no cost to attend the trainings, but registration is required. Morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled in both locations.
To register, contact Brenda Smith at 770-6098 or at mbsmit@msn.com. When registering, please indicate the location and session you plan to attend.