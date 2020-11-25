State denies public records request for additional 911 calls related to Ravnsborg's fatal crash

The crash "remains an active investigation and as such, any other 911 and dispatch calls related to the crash will not be released," management analyst Arin Diedrich wrote in a Nov. 23 response to the Journal. "DPS has determined that at this point, the public interest in disclosure of any other 911/dispatch calls does not outweigh the interest in nondisclosure,"

“We felt that today was the best time to release the information,” DPS Secretary Craig Price said last month of why DPS shared the 911 call Ravnsborg made on Sept. 12. He said releasing that call wouldn't impact the investigation.

Diedrich's letter didn't explain why the other 911 calls can't be released if DPS didn't think sharing Ravnsborg's initial 911 call would harm the investigation.

Price said Sept. 15 that he would “release the investigative report as soon as it is complete."

"A report of the investigation will be made public at an appropriate time following its completion," Diedrich echoed in a Sept. 24 letter to the Journal.

DPS has so far only released four elements, not a complete investigative report.