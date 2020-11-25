State denies public records request for additional 911 calls related to Ravnsborg's fatal crash

The Department of Public Safety has denied a public records request from the Rapid City Journal that asked for all 911 calls made after the attorney general struck and killed a man in September while he was driving near Highmore.
The department released a transcript and audio recording of the 911 call Jason Ravnsborg made around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Ravnsborg said he was on U.S. Highway 14 and had no idea what he hit but later agreed it might have been a deer after the dispatcher raised that possibility. It turned out that he hit and killed Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore.
The Journal requested all 911 or dispatch calls from Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 that were about the crash and made by or to Jason Ravnsborg, Joe Boever, DPS, the Highway Patrol and the Hyde County Sheriff's Office.
Public records laws say 911 calls are a public record "if the agency or a court determines that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest in nondisclosure."
The Journal argued that any additional 911 calls are in the public interest because the public needs know whether the crash involving Ravnsborg was handled like other fatal crashes.
The crash "remains an active investigation and as such, any other 911 and dispatch calls related to the crash will not be released," management analyst Arin Diedrich wrote in a Nov. 23 response to the Journal. "DPS has determined that at this point, the public interest in disclosure of any other 911/dispatch calls does not outweigh the interest in nondisclosure,"
“We felt that today was the best time to release the information,” DPS Secretary Craig Price said last month of why DPS shared the 911 call Ravnsborg made on Sept. 12. He said releasing that call wouldn't impact the investigation.
Diedrich's letter didn't explain why the other 911 calls can't be released if DPS didn't think sharing Ravnsborg's initial 911 call would harm the investigation.
Price said Sept. 15 that he would “release the investigative report as soon as it is complete."
"A report of the investigation will be made public at an appropriate time following its completion," Diedrich echoed in a Sept. 24 letter to the Journal.
DPS has so far only released four elements, not a complete investigative report.
DPS shared toxicology reports and a photograph of Jason Ravnsborg's car — information that is not usually available through a public records request. It also shared the crash report, which is always a public record, and the one 911 call, which are sometimes public records.
DPS and the Governor's Office said last month that most of the investigation is now in the hands of attorneys when asked if the public should expect a complete investigative report.
Emily Sovell, deputy state's attorney for Hyde County, has not returned emails or messages from the Journal so it's unclear whether she plans to share more investigative details and publicly explain and answer questions about her charging decision. Sovell has asked the Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo and the state's attorneys from Minnehaha and Beadle counties to help her evaluate the evidence.
