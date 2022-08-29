State departments begin to move into Rapid City building

South Dakota Lottery is the first state department to move into the One-Stop Building and will be open to the public Monday.

The 100,000-square-foot building, designed by Dream Design International, will house seven state agencies including South Dakota Lottery along with the Depts. of Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Revenue, and Human Services; and the Bureaus of Information and telecommunications and Human Resources. All will move in by the end of September.

South Dakota Lottery moved into the building last week. Players can visit South Dakota Lottery validation centers to claim prices and purchase scratch tickets and lotto games.

“We are excited about the South Dakota Lottery’s new office,” Executive Director Norm Lingle said. “Our new home will not only provide our players with a convenient location, but it will also better equip our staff to serve our customers and retail partners.”

The building includes a security fence, as well as large exam rooms for the Dept. of Health, a garage and laundry facilities for Child Protective Services, large public meeting rooms, a hoteling station for the Dept. of Revenue and a patio.

The agencies were previously housed in various locations throughout Rapid City but started the building process in 2020.

The lottery office is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and located at 221 Mall Drive between the Rushmore Mall and Lowe's. In late September, the office hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.