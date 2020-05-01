State employees will be returning to work soon, Noem says

Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday she will meet with her Cabinet to begin planning on when all state employees can come back to work in a "safe and responsible manner" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It will be different for every agency and department. It depends on the kinds of service that needs to deliver to the public and who will be in some of those locations," Noem said. "Public Safety will be very different because they have to man driver's licensing stations, different things like that. We also have differences in Social Services than we do in Labor."
Noem said many employees at the Department of Labor have been coming into their offices and working extra hours because of the influx of re-employment claims due to the coronavirus.
"(All state departments) will start to bring folks back, and some will stagger shifts. Some will bring a certain portion back in that needs to be onsite and each Cabinet secretary will be given the opportunity to make the best decisions for their workforce that facilitates getting the work done, while still protecting those employees," Noem said.
Testing
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said COVID-19 testing capabilities in South Dakota continue to be on track to process 5,000 tests per day when the state is expected to hit the coronavirus peak infection rate in mid-June.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is currently able to process 3,000 tests per day if needed, but that rate has not yet been needed. A total of 335 new tests were reported Friday.
The secretary said the Centers for Disease Control is assisting South Dakota in getting enough testing supplies to hit a goal of testing 2% of the state's population per day.
"We've been identified as a state that has a very aggressive testing plan, and so our supply chain through the CDC in May and June is slated to be well above the 2% mark," Malsam-Rysdon said.
Hospitalization rates
Noem said the state's plan to reduce hospitalization rates for those infected with COVID-19 has worked well enough for the governor to roll out her "back to normal" plan earlier in the week.
"By South Dakotans taking action and making sure they were using personal responsibility, they cut that curve and peak for hospitalization rates by 75%, and that's why now we have the capacity to take care of folks in South Dakota," Noem said. "We know the work the people have done in previous weeks has put us in a great position and that's why we're giving them a pathway forward to make sure that they can continue to take actions, stay within that capacity and get through this virus."
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is continuing to plan to make sure there are 5,000 hospital beds available if COVID-19 patients need them at the projected peak in mid-June.
"We have a plan to get to 5,000 beds, but the good news is our projections are showing that right now we are anticipating needing 2,200 beds at our peak," she said.
Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota's hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients is well within that projection, but planning continues if the need arises to increase to 5,000 beds.
Noem commended the South Dakota National Guard for stepping up to provide those additional hospital beds, if needed, in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
