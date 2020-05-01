State employees will be returning to work soon, Noem says

Malsam-Rysdon said the state is currently able to process 3,000 tests per day if needed, but that rate has not yet been needed. A total of 335 new tests were reported Friday.

The secretary said the Centers for Disease Control is assisting South Dakota in getting enough testing supplies to hit a goal of testing 2% of the state's population per day.

"We've been identified as a state that has a very aggressive testing plan, and so our supply chain through the CDC in May and June is slated to be well above the 2% mark," Malsam-Rysdon said.

Hospitalization rates

Noem said the state's plan to reduce hospitalization rates for those infected with COVID-19 has worked well enough for the governor to roll out her "back to normal" plan earlier in the week.

"By South Dakotans taking action and making sure they were using personal responsibility, they cut that curve and peak for hospitalization rates by 75%, and that's why now we have the capacity to take care of folks in South Dakota," Noem said. "We know the work the people have done in previous weeks has put us in a great position and that's why we're giving them a pathway forward to make sure that they can continue to take actions, stay within that capacity and get through this virus."