South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have opened a disaster recovery center on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in an effort to assist residents affected by the late winter storms and flooding that ravaged the area.
The center is operating out of the Rosebud Veterans Building at 200 Akicita Street and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to an announcement from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
According to the announcement, state and federal workers are on-site and can provide information on available assistance programs, as well as connect residents with aid resources. Representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are also said to be available and offering support for businesses affected by severe weather.
FEMA and South Dakota previously opened centers in Minnehaha and Yankton counties as well as on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation following a month-long stretch of severe winter storms and flooding that began in late March that caused an estimated $46 million damage statewide.