State firefighters to train at Pactola during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
  • Updated
Firefighters throughout the state will train at Pactola Reservoir on Aug. 12. The training is schedule so extra emergency personnel will be in the area during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Firefighters from the Rapid City Fire Department and the Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Watertown fire rescues will train to respond to multiple threats at Pactola Reservoir Aug. 12. The training will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The organizations make up South Dakota Task Force 1 (SDTF-1), which trains to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

SDTF-1 purposely gets together to train during the week of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in case their assistance is needed. According to a press release, the call volume increases when the population increases, so it’s important to have extra people on hand in case of an emergency.

Team members are also trained in specialized rescue techniques including land-based search, structural collapse, swift water, confined space, high-angle, and rope rescue.

The team will perform both land and water operations at Pactola Reservoir. The land operations team will inspect the land of the dam in a simulated inspection using ropes. The water operations team will assess the water by boat to deploy the ROV Team, which will have a simulated search of the water side of the dam.

The training is in cooperation with the Bureau of Reclamation, United States Forest Service, Black Hills National Forest, Mystic Ranger District, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Emergency Operation Center, Department of Homeland Security, Rapid City Water Treatment and the City of Rapid City.

Several other trainings will take place earlier in the week in Rapid City.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

