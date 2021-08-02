State firefighters to train in Rapid City during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Firefighters from the Rapid City Fire Department and the Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Watertown fire rescues will train to respond to multiple threats at the Pactola Reservoir Aug. 12.

The organizations make up South Dakota Task Force 1 (SDTF-1), which train to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

SDTF-1 purposely gets together to train during the week of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in case their assistance is needed. According to a press release, the call volume increases when the population increases, so it’s important to have extra people on hand in case of an emergency.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Team members are also trained in specialized rescue techniques including land-based search, structural collapse, swift water, confined space, high-angle, and rope rescue.

The team will perform both land and water operations at Pactola Reservoir. The land operations team will inspect the land of the dam in a simulated inspection using ropes. The water operations team will assess the water by boat to deploy the ROV Team, which will have a simulated search of the water side of the dam.