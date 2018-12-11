The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the awarding of two grants worth nearly $29 million that will be used for roads and highways in South Dakota.
The state's Department of Transportation will get $20 million to widen 23 miles of U.S. Highway 83 between White River and Murdo. The project also will replace three bridges and improve sight distance and vertical clearances. When completed, crashes on US 83 are expected to be fewer and the route’s maintenance costs are expected to decrease, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The city of Tea near Sioux Falls received $8.7 million for work on a road that connects to Interstate 29.