The state Board of Economic Development agreed to several loans and incentives Tuesday for businesses expanding in South Dakota including at Rapid City.
Board members approved a reinvestment payment for Intrinsic Materials Corp. of up to $107,730, equal to 75 percent, of state sales and use tax on its Rapid City project.
“We’ve done a number of deals with Intrinsic,” said Aaron Scheibe, deputy commissioner for the state Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
The company, which plans 60 new jobs, uses special fibers to clean toxins from blood and is a subsidiary of ImmutriX Therapeutics.
Founder Carole Rae received the entrepreneur of the year award in 2017 from Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
“Good success story,” Scheibe said.
Harvard Integrations received a loan of $1,438,000 for its operation at Tea. The company makes custom enclosures for power supply units and expects 16 more jobs.
Also receiving a loan of $786,300 was K and M Tire Inc. The Ohio-based wholesale supplier of tires plans to add 20 jobs with an expansion into Beresford. The company already has centers in 15 states, including South Dakota at Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
The state board granted the South Dakota Jobs application from MNY Group LLC doing business as Life Floor for a refund up to $17,674, equal to 25 percent of state sales and use tax already paid on new equipment for its Madison operation.
Life Floor plans to add 12 employees. The company makes foam-rubber tile for aquatic environments such as swimming pools and water parks.
The board made its decisions public after about one hour in a closed-door executive session.