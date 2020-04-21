State goes 5 football classes with revisions ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota high school football is headed to a five-classification system, just not in the form that was recommended Tuesday at the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting.

It was agreed to go with a five-class system, down from seven, but just not in the form that was submitted by the SDHSAA staff. The board instead voted 7-1 to table the proposal and tweak some of the changes for another vote in early June.

The athletic directors had previously voted 77-58 against the five-class proposal.

The board of directors, with the discussion from several state athletic directors, showed concern with the enrollment disparity between the largest and smallest schools under the advisory committee's proposal.

The motion by Sioux Falls School District superintendent Brian Maher has the proposal go back to the football advisory committee for a redesign of the five-class system, likely in May, then sent to the state’s athletic directors for a vote, and finally going back to the board of directors for a first reading in June. If passed in June, the second reading would be in August.

The new football classifications would then go into effect for the 2021 season.