State goes 5 football classes with tweaks ahead

South Dakota high school football is headed to a five-classification system, just not in the form that was recommended Tuesday at the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting.
It was agreed to go with a five-class system, down from seven, but just not in the form that was submitted by the SDHSAA staff. The board instead voted 7-1 to table the proposal and tweak some of the changes for another vote in early June.
The athletic directors had previously voted 77-58 against the five-class proposal.
The board of directors, with the discussion from several state athletic directors, showed concern with the enrollment disparity between the largest and smallest schools under the advisory committee's proposal.
The motion by Sioux Falls School District superintendent Brian Maher would have the proposal go to back to the football advisory committee for a redesign of the five-class system, likely in May, then sent to the state’s athletic directors for a vote, and finally going back to the board of directors for a first reading in June. If passed in June, the second reading would be in August.
The new football classifications would then go into effect for the 2021 season.
Under the original proposal, the nine largest schools (by male-only average daily membership — ADM) along with Sioux Falls O’Gorman and the new Sioux Falls Jefferson, would be in Class 11AA, followed by the next 16 in 11A and all remaining schools with an ADM of 56.001 or greater in 11B.
The nine-man ranks would be cut to two classes, 9A for the largest schools and 9B for all others.
SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstand said that since the expansion to six classes in 1999, there are now 33 fewer teams.
There was a healthy discussion between board members and athletic directions resulting in the motion to rework the proposal.
"This has all been a good discussion, I respect everybody's opinion," Krogstand said during the meeting. "We can all tell that everybody has different ideas and different thoughts."
Before that vote, the board also passed four other football items and officially canceled the state basketball tournament and all spring sports.
The board passed a proposal 5-3 to move an earlier start date for Class AAA, AA and A from Aug. 13, 2020, to Aug. 10. A proposal that moves an earlier date for Class 11B and 9-man from Aug. 10 to Aug. 6 was passed 6-2.
In an unanimous 8-0, a mercy rule proposal for Class AAA and AA would put a running clock into work after a 35-point lead after halftime. This recommendation were likely come from Pierre's 103-0 win over Spearfish in the 11AA playoffs
Also on an 8-0 vote, the 10 percent proposal changed to 20 percent when calculating co-op’s total enrollment
State basketball teams to be honored
Opening the two-hour meeting, the board of directors voted the honor the 48 teams that qualified for the state basketball tournament with plaques. The state semifinalists in Class B girls that had already played and won first-round games in Spearfish — Faith, Corsica-Stickney, De Smet and Castlewood — will receive state semifinalist plaques, while the other four teams that lost first-round games will receive plaques that read state consolation finalist."
All other classes that hadn’t played before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the tournaments, will receive state quarterfinalist plaques.
The SDHSAA will also look into special medals for all of the players.
