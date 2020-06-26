State GOP leader Ed Randazzo tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who attended the Pennington County Republican Party Convention at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City on June 20 may have been exposed to COVID-19, a party official confirmed Friday.

Jeff Holbrook, chairman of the Pennington County GOP, said that one conference attendee tested positive for the coronavirus and an email was sent Wednesday to notify others in attendance.

According to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, it was Ed Randazzo of Rapid City who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Randazzo chairs the Resolution Committee for the state GOP.

The South Dakota State GOP Convention was planned to be held June 20 electronically to promote safe social distancing during the pandemic. However, Pennington County decided to hold an in-person gathering of several people instead of remotely joining the convention.

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman said in a press release that state Republican party bylaws were recently changed and filed with the Secretary of State to allow for the convention to take place in this manner for 2020.