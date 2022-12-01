State grant will fund new equipment for RCAS Career and Technical Education students

A $242,000 grant from the South Dakota Department of Education will fund new equipment for students in the Rapid City Area School District studying in the Career and Technical Education Academics and Pathways Program.

Bobbi Jo Donavan, the school district's Career and Technical Education coordinator, said Thursday the grant will be used to enhance student education for the future.

“Ultimately, this equipment will allow students to be even more prepared as they enter the workforce,” she said.

A CATSimulator, designed to help students in the construction course practice machine controls, will give the nearly 200 students enrolled each year a way to learn and make mistakes in a safe environment, Donavan said.

The Healthcare Pathway course, which Donavan said grew exponentially from less than 75 students the first year to more than 225 currently, will benefit from an anatomage table. The table is a three-dimensional human anatomy system that allows for forensic and virtual autopsies, virtual medical labs, and clinical case reviews.

“We are excited about the opportunity to purchase these two pieces of equipment,” Donavan said. “These items will be a great addition to our Healthcare and Construction Pathways, and will offer students the opportunity to interact with industry-grade equipment and potentially earn industry certifications.”

CTE staff will be trained on the equipment sometime in the spring or summer of next year, she said, with the first students set to use the equipment in the fall.