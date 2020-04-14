State health official: No large racial disparities in SD COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A state official says there's no evidence of significant racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Dakota but provided no public data to confirm her statement.

“Speaking to the racial disparity (question), we do not have that data available,” Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a Monday news conference. But “we are not seeing a large racial disparity though, I can tell you that.”

It’s unclear if Malsam-Rysdon means that the state is not collecting race-based data or that it has just not analyzed it yet.

But Malsam-Rysdon said it may share race-based data in the future: “As we get more cases, and we’re able to break out that data in finer detail, we will do that.”

The DOH website lists COVID-19 cases and deaths by county, age and gender but not race or ethnicity.

Other states and cities have seen the virus impacting Native American, African Americans and other minorities more than the general population.