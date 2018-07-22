The South Dakota Supreme Court took a look at a Rapid City Judge's determination that a local woman's repeated Facebook and workplace harangues against her neighbor constituted stalking under state law and sent the decision back to the lower court.
"She (Wambli Bear Runner) contends that the circuit court failed to state what activities or speech it found to be harassing," Chief Justice David Gilbertson's opinion read, "We agree with Wambli's contention that inadequate findings were made."
What began as a bad-blood texting war between two Rapid City women who dated the same man blossomed into a sustained Facebook harangue by one woman, according to the court file.
Throughout 2016, Sarah Thompson reported that Bear Runner wrote frequent antagonistic status updates on Facebook against her — including one that said "I'll forever be watching #your enemy unless I get an apology!" The messages matriculated into workplace complaints to Thompson's employer, according to the court document.
At a two-day hearing at the end of January 2017, Rapid City Seventh Circuit Judge Jeff Connolly heard testimony from seven witnesses and reviewed 25 exhibits. He ultimately granted Thompson's request for a protection order, ruling that a preponderance of the evidence revealed that Bear Runner "pursued a knowing and willful course of conduct which seriously alarmed or harassed with no legitimate purpose, and also that she willfully, maliciously and repeatedly harassed [Thompson] through electronic means."
Stalking, under state law, is a misdemeanor and can elevate to a felony on second offense. South Dakota's law against stalking notes harassment can come through verbal, digital, electronic or even telegraphic communication.
However, in the Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday the court rule that the circuit court did not adequately explain why Bear Runner's comments constituted stalking.
"[T]he circuit court's findings merely parrot statutory text and do not clearly identify 'how the evidence met the statutory elements of stalking,'" wrote Gilbertson.
Judge Connolly's own comment from the bench — "I'm not going to predict and say this is where the line is" — drew criticism from the justices for vagueness.
"What is missing from the circuit court's findings is conduct that it considered to be harassment," the opinion states.